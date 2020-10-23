Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of The Andersons in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded The Andersons from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded The Andersons from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded The Andersons from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Andersons from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $23.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.70 million, a PE ratio of -140.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.03. The Andersons has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $25.93.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Andersons will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the third quarter worth $320,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Andersons during the third quarter valued at $775,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in The Andersons during the third quarter valued at $272,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in The Andersons during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Andersons by 86.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

