Zacks Investment Research Lowers Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on ACEL. BidaskClub raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ:ACEL opened at $10.84 on Monday. Accel Entertainment has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06.

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 214.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 41.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 199.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

