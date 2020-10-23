Zacks Investment Research Lowers Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

Get Calyxt alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CLXT. National Securities lowered shares of Calyxt from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Calyxt in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

CLXT opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $126.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Calyxt has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $8.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 77.67% and a negative net margin of 392.49%. The business had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calyxt will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 193.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Calyxt by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Calyxt by 82.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 24,523 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Calyxt in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Calyxt by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. The company offers high oleic soybean products, including oil and meal. It also develops high fiber wheat; improved digestibility alfalfa; and cold storable potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc in May 2015.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calyxt (CLXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.