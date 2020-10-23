Zacks Investment Research Lowers Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on BBCP. B. Riley raised Concrete Pumping from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered Concrete Pumping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Concrete Pumping in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.63.

Concrete Pumping stock opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.13. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.96 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

