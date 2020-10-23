Zacks Investment Research Lowers Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

Get Denny's alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DENN. BidaskClub raised Denny's from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Denny's from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Denny's in a research note on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet lowered Denny's from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Denny's from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Denny's currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Denny's stock opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $650.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13. Denny's has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $22.13.

Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $40.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. Denny's had a net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denny's will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Denny's news, EVP John William Dillon sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $103,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,542 shares in the company, valued at $992,287.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 8,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $98,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Denny's during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Denny's by 3,978.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Denny's in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Denny's in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Denny's in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denny's (DENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.