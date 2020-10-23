Zacks Investment Research Lowers FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstCash Inc. is an operator of pawn stores. The company focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. FirstCash, Inc., formerly known as First Cash Financial Services Inc., is based in Arlington, United States. “

Get FirstCash alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush cut shares of FirstCash from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstCash from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised FirstCash from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised FirstCash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.75.

NYSE:FCFS opened at $57.78 on Monday. FirstCash has a 1 year low of $55.22 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day moving average of $65.16.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in FirstCash by 1,174.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 795,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,259,000 after purchasing an additional 732,800 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter valued at $34,104,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 14.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,262,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $220,142,000 after buying an additional 416,974 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter worth about $12,919,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 983,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,372,000 after acquiring an additional 142,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstCash (FCFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.