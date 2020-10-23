Zacks Investment Research Lowers Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $62.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Royal Caribbean have underperformed the industry in the past year. The dismal performance can primarily be attributed to the coronavirus outbreak that has compelled the company to cancel cruises. Notably, travel warnings and cruise cancellations are starting to take a toll on the company. Bookings for 2020 have also declined significantly. Owing to the uncertainty of the crisis, the company has also withdrawn 2020 guidance. Meanwhile, higher-than-anticipated load factors, timing and investment in revenue-generating activities are adding to the company’s costs. Moreover, costs in the coming quarter are likely to increase due the suspension of operations. However, the comppany said bookings for 2021 is within the historical range. Current bookings give an indication that there is demand for cruising.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Redburn Partners restated a neutral rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.33.

NYSE:RCL opened at $63.39 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $135.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.67.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.82) by ($1.31). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $38,202,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,887,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,228,274.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $88,704,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,151 shares in the company, valued at $769,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 230,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after buying an additional 110,749 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $776,000. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 306,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,869,000 after purchasing an additional 40,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

