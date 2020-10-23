Zacks Investment Research Lowers Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travelzoo is an internet media company. It engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies. The company’s operating segment consists of Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Travelzoo, formerly known as Travelzoo Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TZOO. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Travelzoo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Travelzoo from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.25.

TZOO opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $94.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.06.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 103.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 10.4% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 66,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 195.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 35,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 123.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 28,260 shares in the last quarter. 29.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

