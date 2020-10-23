Zacks Investment Research Lowers Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritiv Corporation engages in offering North American business-to-business distribution solutions. It provides packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply chain, facility and logistics solutions that span the entire lifecycle of core business operations. The company’s customers vary across a number of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail and more. Veritiv Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get Veritiv alerts:

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22. Veritiv has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The company has a market capitalization of $263.68 million, a PE ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 2.03.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.58. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veritiv will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 8.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Veritiv by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Veritiv by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Veritiv by 945.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Veritiv by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritiv (VRTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.