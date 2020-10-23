Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Ballard Power Systems to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.38.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $16.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.47 and a beta of 1.60. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.22 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth $96,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 23.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.