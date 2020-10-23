Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Grafton Group plc manufactures and retails building supplies. The Company operates the Plumbase, Buildbase, Jackson, MacNaughton Blair, Chadwicks and Woodies retail chains as well as produces dry mortar. It operates primarily in Britain, Ireland, the Netherlands and Belgium. Grafton Group plc is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Grafton Group to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

Grafton Group stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. Grafton Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.43.

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

