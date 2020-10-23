Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.00

Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.72, with a volume of 4368 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The stock has a market cap of $746.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49.

Zafgen Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Zafgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zafgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.