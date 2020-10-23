Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. Zscaler posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.67 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on ZS. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $152.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $89.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $146.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.38. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $163.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of -164.70 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 95,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $12,304,255.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 494,387 shares in the company, valued at $63,474,346.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $1,981,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,793,341.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,445 shares of company stock worth $37,438,197 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,688,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,370,000 after acquiring an additional 499,807 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 19.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,326,000 after acquiring an additional 318,736 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 15.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,347,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,591,000 after acquiring an additional 182,096 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 94.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,123,000 after acquiring an additional 509,318 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 935,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,915,000 after buying an additional 76,578 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

