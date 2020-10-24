-$0.03 EPS Expected for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Magnite’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Magnite posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnite will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Magnite.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Magnite had a negative net margin of 32.44% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $42.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 million.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. Magnite has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.27.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $38,243.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 417,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,098.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $224,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 643,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,195.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,961 shares of company stock valued at $374,544 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 31.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 166,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

