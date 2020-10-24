-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for AzurRx BioPharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.14). AzurRx BioPharma posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AzurRx BioPharma.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ AZRX opened at $0.80 on Monday. AzurRx BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

