$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) to report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Immersion’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immersion will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Immersion.

Get Immersion alerts:

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Immersion had a negative net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Immersion from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Immersion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

IMMR opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Immersion has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average is $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.26 million, a PE ratio of -35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, Director William C. Martin sold 572,195 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $5,882,164.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,030 shares in the company, valued at $329,268.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramzi Haidamus sold 10,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $82,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,254.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,341,916 shares of company stock valued at $13,618,336 in the last 90 days. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMMR. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Immersion by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 38,139 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immersion by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Immersion by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immersion by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immersion (IMMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.