$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for BG Staffing Inc (NASDAQ:BGSF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that BG Staffing Inc (NASDAQ:BGSF) will announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BG Staffing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. BG Staffing posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 73.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BG Staffing will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BG Staffing.

BG Staffing (NASDAQ:BGSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.89 million.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BG Staffing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

BGSF stock opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. BG Staffing has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $22.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.08.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

