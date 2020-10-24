-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) This Quarter

Analysts expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to post ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.17. LendingTree posted earnings of $2.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 106.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $2.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $8.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.93. The company had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.58 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share.

TREE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LendingTree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.07.

In other LendingTree news, insider Jill Olmstead sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total transaction of $469,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $83,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 25.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 991,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,165,000 after acquiring an additional 203,889 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 6,683.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after buying an additional 59,145 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 444,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,663,000 after acquiring an additional 53,632 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 53.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in LendingTree during the second quarter worth about $2,905,000. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $344.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.77 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $135.72 and a 1 year high of $392.74.

LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

