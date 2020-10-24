$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.22. PagSeguro Digital posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.30.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $45.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 155.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 15.6% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

