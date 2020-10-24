$0.33 EPS Expected for Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.59. Visteon posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Visteon from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Visteon from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

Shares of VC opened at $89.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.27. Visteon has a 52 week low of $38.69 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 15,152 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Visteon by 20.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Visteon by 36.7% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 8,925.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

