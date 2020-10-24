$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for International Paper (NYSE:IP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.56. International Paper reported earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Paper.
International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 32.0% during the second quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 1,068.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the second quarter valued at $253,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in International Paper in the second quarter valued at $770,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.
IP opened at $46.40 on Monday. International Paper has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.17.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.
International Paper Company Profile
International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.
