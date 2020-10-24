-$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) will post ($0.93) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for H&R Block’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.84) and the lowest is ($1.00). H&R Block posted earnings of ($0.85) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.18. H&R Block had a net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 871.04%. The business had revenue of $601.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 299.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. H&R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

In other news, Director Robert A. Gerard acquired 12,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $182,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 194,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,831.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II acquired 13,150 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $197,776.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 338,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,085,806.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in H&R Block by 175.3% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 42,621 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in H&R Block by 119.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,501,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,527 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in H&R Block by 1.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 732,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in H&R Block by 110.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in H&R Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HRB opened at $18.40 on Monday. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $25.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

