$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) to announce earnings per share of $1.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for The Middleby’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. The Middleby posted earnings of $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full-year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Middleby.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $472.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The Middleby’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MIDD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Middleby presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $108.68 on Wednesday. The Middleby has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.43 and its 200 day moving average is $80.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 587.4% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Middleby during the second quarter valued at $107,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in The Middleby during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Middleby by 275.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in The Middleby during the second quarter valued at $157,000.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

