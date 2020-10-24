$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will report $1.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Ecolab reported earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ECL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.31.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $204.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.60 and a 200-day moving average of $198.20. The firm has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of -69.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,365,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,852,850,000 after buying an additional 355,923 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,644,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,529,000 after purchasing an additional 119,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ecolab by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,980,000 after acquiring an additional 344,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,186,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,882,000 after acquiring an additional 49,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Ecolab by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,134,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,977,000 after acquiring an additional 28,532 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

