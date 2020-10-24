1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd.

1st Source has raised its dividend by 52.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

SRCE opened at $35.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. 1st Source has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $53.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.33.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. 1st Source had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1st Source will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on 1st Source from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1st Source presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

