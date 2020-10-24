$2.19 EPS Expected for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to announce earnings of $2.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the highest is $2.30. Moody’s reported earnings per share of $2.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year earnings of $9.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.71 to $10.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 207.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

MCO opened at $271.88 on Wednesday. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $305.95. The company has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.05 and a 200 day moving average of $272.84.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $3,207,438.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in Moody’s by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 245.9% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 205.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

