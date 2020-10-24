$2.48 EPS Expected for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) to post earnings of $2.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.79 and the lowest is $2.35. UnitedHealth Group posted earnings per share of $3.90 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year earnings of $16.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.40 to $17.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $18.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.00 to $18.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.68.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $4,808,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $51,042,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,336 shares of company stock worth $11,893,276. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,810,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 41,127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $692,268,000 after buying an additional 2,341,377 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 103.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,827,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $817,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,755 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,105,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $621,353,000 after purchasing an additional 702,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 760,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $224,339,000 after acquiring an additional 503,500 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH opened at $330.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $313.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $335.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

