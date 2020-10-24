$3.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will post $3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Domino's Pizza’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.55. Domino's Pizza reported earnings of $3.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino's Pizza will report full year earnings of $12.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.09 to $13.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.73 to $14.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Domino's Pizza.

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $967.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Domino's Pizza from $385.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 9th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Domino's Pizza to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Domino's Pizza in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino's Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.86.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.36, for a total transaction of $1,048,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,733,417. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 3.0% during the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Domino's Pizza by 3.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza stock opened at $394.10 on Wednesday. Domino's Pizza has a 52 week low of $255.77 and a 52 week high of $435.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Domino's Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

