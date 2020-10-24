3,249 Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Purchased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 88.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Hologic by 37.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.36.

HOLX opened at $67.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $73.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.80.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $822.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $350,785.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

