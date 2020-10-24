4,565 Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Purchased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,565 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 765 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 294.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 94.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 918 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $50.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.18 and a beta of 1.48. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $74.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.52.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

