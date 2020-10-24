51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Holdings Lowered by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its stake in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,413,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,712 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in 51job were worth $110,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JOBS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 51job by 51.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 856,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,486,000 after purchasing an additional 291,069 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 51job by 8.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,517,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,712,000 after purchasing an additional 197,744 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 51job by 233.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 220,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,830,000 after purchasing an additional 154,408 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of 51job by 5.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,035,000 after purchasing an additional 80,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 51job during the second quarter valued at $3,846,000. 43.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $71.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.96. 51job, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.94 and a 1-year high of $92.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.36.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $117.29 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 51job, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JOBS. TheStreet downgraded 51job from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered 51job from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. 51job has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

