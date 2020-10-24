A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMKBY. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.25.

AMKBY stock opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.14.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

