A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AMKBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup began coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.14. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $8.62.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

