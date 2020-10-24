ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 24 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 24 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ABBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 22 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 16.50 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a CHF 27 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 20 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 21.85.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 12 month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.