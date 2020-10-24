AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.5% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV opened at $84.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.82. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The firm has a market cap of $146.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.71.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.