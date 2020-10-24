Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) versus VirnetX (NASDAQ:VHC) Financial Survey

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) and VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.7% of Acacia Research shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of VirnetX shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Acacia Research shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of VirnetX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Acacia Research and VirnetX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acacia Research $11.25 million 14.67 -$17.11 million N/A N/A VirnetX $90,000.00 4,642.59 -$19.18 million N/A N/A

Acacia Research has higher revenue and earnings than VirnetX.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Acacia Research and VirnetX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acacia Research 0 0 1 0 3.00 VirnetX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Acacia Research currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.25%. Given Acacia Research’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Acacia Research is more favorable than VirnetX.

Risk & Volatility

Acacia Research has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VirnetX has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Acacia Research and VirnetX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acacia Research -145.43% -2.02% -1.34% VirnetX 93.33% 202.99% 151.40%

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation. The company owns or controls the rights to various patent portfolios, which include U.S. patents and foreign counterparts covering technologies used in a range of industries. It has executed approximately 1,570 license agreements, and approximately 200 patent portfolio licensing and enforcement programs. Acacia Research Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

VirnetX Company Profile

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc., operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems. These secure network communities are designed to support content applications, such as instant messaging, voice over Internet protocol, mobile services, streaming video, file transfer, and remote desktop. It also offers a portfolio of licenses and services, such as VirnetX technology licensing; GABRIEL Connection Technology software development kit, including object libraries, sample code, testing and quality assurance tools, and supporting documentation required for customers to implement the company's technology; secure domain name registrar service; registrar server software; connection server software; relay server software; and secure domain name master registry and connection, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides GABRIEL Collaboration Suite that enables seamless and secure cross-platform communications between users' devices. The company serves domain infrastructure and communication service providers, and system integrators; and enterprise customers, developers, and original equipment manufacturers of chips, servers, smart phones, tablets, e-Readers, laptops, net books, and other devices in the IP-telephony, mobility, fixed-mobile convergence, and unified communications markets. VirnetX Holding Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

