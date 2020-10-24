Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Acadia Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $31.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $35.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.76.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $750.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 39.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 311,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 87,489 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 681.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 48,082 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,635,000 after purchasing an additional 54,668 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 653,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,996,000 after acquiring an additional 24,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

