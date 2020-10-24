Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AKR. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $910.96 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.01. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 14.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKR. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 76.3% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,923,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,965,000 after buying an additional 832,212 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 75.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 466,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,702,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,547,000 after purchasing an additional 431,243 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 112.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 447,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 236,852 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 34.6% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 501,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 128,780 shares during the period. 99.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

