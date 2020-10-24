Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADN. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

Shares of TSE ADN opened at C$15.87 on Tuesday. Acadian Timber has a twelve month low of C$11.11 and a twelve month high of C$18.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $264.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.03.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$11.46 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Acadian Timber will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.