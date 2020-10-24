Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “
Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.00.
Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Acerinox had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Acerinox will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Acerinox
Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.
Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acerinox (ANIOY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.