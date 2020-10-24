Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of ANIOY stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.02. Acerinox has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $5.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.01.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Acerinox had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Acerinox will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

