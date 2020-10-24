Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ADAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.05.

ADAP stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $624.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.13.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 5,687.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Lunger sold 4,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $44,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 2,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $25,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,387 shares of company stock worth $94,026 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $19,183,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after purchasing an additional 945,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,768,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 20,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5,820.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

