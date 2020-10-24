ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average of $24.22. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.92 and a beta of 1.27.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ADECCO GRP AG/ADR will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

