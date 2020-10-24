adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €215.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) target price on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €259.50 ($305.29).

Get adidas alerts:

adidas stock opened at €281.80 ($331.53) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €276.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of €244.25. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.