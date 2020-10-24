Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Adobe by 256.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $488.50 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $237.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $487.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.17.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.10, for a total value of $4,381,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total value of $6,248,279.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,449,914.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,376 shares of company stock valued at $24,239,528 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.10.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

