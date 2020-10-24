Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $175.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Advance Auto Parts from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.09.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

NYSE AAP opened at $154.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $71.33 and a fifty-two week high of $171.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.71%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. FMR LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 85.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 96,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after buying an additional 44,635 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth $252,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1,396.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 124.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after buying an additional 41,189 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.