Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Downgraded to Neutral at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, June 29th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Adyen to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on Adyen in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. CSFB initiated coverage on Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ADYEY stock opened at $37.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.30. Adyen has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $41.35.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

