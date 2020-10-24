Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) versus inTEST (NASDAQ:INTT) Financial Comparison

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) and inTEST (NYSE:INTT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aehr Test Systems and inTEST’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aehr Test Systems $22.29 million 1.37 -$2.80 million N/A N/A inTEST $60.66 million 0.77 $2.32 million $0.34 13.19

inTEST has higher revenue and earnings than Aehr Test Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Aehr Test Systems and inTEST’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aehr Test Systems -12.16% -19.14% -13.22% inTEST 0.75% 3.68% 2.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.4% of Aehr Test Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of inTEST shares are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of Aehr Test Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of inTEST shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Aehr Test Systems has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, inTEST has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Aehr Test Systems and inTEST, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aehr Test Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A inTEST 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

inTEST beats Aehr Test Systems on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices. It also provides FOX systems, which are full wafer contact parallel test and burn-in systems designed to make contact with various pads of a wafer simultaneously; WaferPak contactor that includes a full-wafer probe card for use in testing wafers in FOX systems; DiePak carrier, a reusable and temporary package that enables integrated circuit (IC) manufacturers to perform test and burn-in of singulated bare die or very small multi-IC modules; and test fixtures that hold the devices undergoing test or burn-in and electrically connect the devices under test to the system electronics. In addition, the company offers WaferPak Aligner, which performs automatic alignment of the customer's wafer to the WaferPak contactor; and DiePak Loader that performs automatic loading of the customer's modules to the DiePak carrier. Further, Aehr Test Systems provides customer service and support programs, including system installation, system repair, applications engineering support, spare parts inventory, customer training, and documentation services. It markets and sells its products to semiconductor manufacturers, semiconductor contract assemblers, electronics manufacturers, and burn-in and test service companies through a network of distributors and sales representatives. Aehr Test Systems was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream products that are used in the semi market as a stand-alone temperature management tool, or in various electronic test applications; ThermoChambers; Thermal Platforms; Thermonics temperature conditioning products that provide tempered gas or fluid to enable customers to maintain desired thermal conditions within their tool or process; and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems for annealing, bonding, brazing, curing, forging, heat treating, melting, shrink-fitting, soldering, and testing. The EMS segment provides in2, Cobal, and LS series manipulators that hold various test heads and enable an operator to reposition a test head for alternate use with various probers or handlers on a test floor; and docking hardware products, which protect the interface contacts and ensure proper repeatable and precise alignment between the test head's interface board and the prober's probing assembly or the handler's test socket. This segment also offers tester interfaces that provide electrical connections between the tester and the wafer prober or integrated circuit (IC) handler to carry the electrical signals between the tester and the probe card on the prober or the test socket on the handler. Its products are used in production testing of wafers and specialized packaged ICs in back-end testing by semiconductor manufacturers. The company markets and sells its products to semiconductor manufacturers, semiconductor test subcontractors, third-party foundries, test and assembly providers, and original equipment manufacturers. inTEST Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

