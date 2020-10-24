Aeron (ARNX) Price Reaches $0.0195

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. Aeron has a market cap of $389,917.10 and $19,510.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron token can currently be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aeron has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00034661 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005318 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $589.69 or 0.04541808 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00313820 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00030050 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aeron Profile

ARNX is a token. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

