Aew UK Reit PLC (AEWU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on November 30th

Aew UK Reit PLC (LON:AEWU) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Aew UK Reit stock opened at GBX 78.20 ($1.02) on Friday. Aew UK Reit has a 12 month low of GBX 53 ($0.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 102.10 ($1.33). The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03. The stock has a market cap of $119.24 million and a PE ratio of 14.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 76.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 71.69.

Aew UK Reit Company Profile

AEW UK REIT plc (the 'Company') is a closed ended Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') incorporated on 1 April 2015 and domiciled in the UK.

