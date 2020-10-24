Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of AGRX opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $261.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $4.77.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,306 shares in the company, valued at $302,972.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $67,000. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

